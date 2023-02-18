Walken Price Hits $0.0526 (WLKN)

Walken (WLKN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. Walken has a market cap of $14.22 million and $2.19 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000213 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Walken has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002163 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $104.38 or 0.00423553 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,914.11 or 0.28056929 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Walken Profile

Walken’s genesis date was June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. The official website for Walken is walken.io. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io.

Walken Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

