Walken (WLKN) Price Tops $0.0530 on Major Exchanges

Walken (WLKN) traded up 1.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 18th. Walken has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Walken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Walken token can now be purchased for about $0.0530 or 0.00000215 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Walken has traded 3.8% higher against the dollar.

Walken Profile

Walken was first traded on June 21st, 2022. Walken’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 270,333,333 tokens. Walken’s official Twitter account is @walken_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Walken’s official message board is medium.com/@walken.io. Walken’s official website is walken.io.

Buying and Selling Walken

According to CryptoCompare, “Walken aims to connect healthy lifestyle, games & crypto. To give people a chance to make a living by playing a game and sticking to a healthy lifestyle at the same time.Their game connects real-life sports activities with online gaming and crypto earning .WLKN is a Token used for operating in the Walken NFT game. WLKN is short for Walken and can be either bought on a cryptocurrency exchange or earned by using Walken.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Walken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Walken should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Walken using one of the exchanges listed above.

