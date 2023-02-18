Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by E Fund Management Co. Ltd.

E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,886 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Walmart by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,919,371 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,908,117,000 after buying an additional 1,685,320 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Walmart by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,747,082 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,671,369,000 after purchasing an additional 667,747 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,904,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,623,951,000 after buying an additional 303,726 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Walmart by 1.6% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,817,611 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,315,206,000 after acquiring an additional 171,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1,519.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,129,341 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,054,376,000 after purchasing an additional 7,627,286 shares in the last quarter. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $160.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Tigress Financial raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Walmart from $158.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.25.

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $146.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The retailer reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $152.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.80 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.54% and a net margin of 1.49%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.57, for a total value of $1,393,777.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $205,666,178.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,293,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total value of $196,892,440.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 274,836,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,843,920,613.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498 in the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

