Wanchain (WAN) Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. Wanchain has a total market capitalization of $43.72 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can currently be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000903 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.56 or 0.00079245 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00058524 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00010365 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00028969 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001107 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001874 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000243 BTC.

About Wanchain

WAN uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 196,107,526 coins. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.