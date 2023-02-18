Warpaint London (LON:W7L) Trading Down 1.4%

Warpaint London PLC (LON:W7L – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 172.75 ($2.10) and last traded at GBX 174 ($2.11). 31,642 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average session volume of 79,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 176.50 ($2.14).
Warpaint London Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £133.55 million, a PE ratio of 2,485.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 175.22 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 154.07.
Warpaint London Company Profile
Warpaint London PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides color cosmetics. It operates through two segments, Branded and Close-Out. It provides supply chain management services; and operates as a wholesaler. The company provides its products under the W7, Technic, Man'stuff, Body Collection, Vintage, Very Vegan, and Chit Chat brand names.
