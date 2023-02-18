Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance
NYSE:HCC opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04.
Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.26%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,790,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.
About Warrior Met Coal
Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Warrior Met Coal (HCC)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.