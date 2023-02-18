Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.98 EPS

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.98), Briefing.com reports. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 36.88% and a return on equity of 52.03%. The business had revenue of $344.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $429.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Warrior Met Coal Stock Performance

NYSE:HCC opened at $41.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $36.38 and its 200-day moving average is $34.46. Warrior Met Coal has a 52-week low of $26.11 and a 52-week high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.12 and a current ratio of 7.66. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04.

Warrior Met Coal Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 6%. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is 2.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Warrior Met Coal from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth about $855,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,790,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 53,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.01% of the company’s stock.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

