Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Grows Stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,470,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,585 shares during the quarter. Sabra Health Care REIT comprises about 1.4% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.64% of Sabra Health Care REIT worth $19,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sabra Health Care REIT in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Sabra Health Care REIT by 60.8% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SBRA stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 2.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.49. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.44 and a 52 week high of $16.60.

Sabra Health Care REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.22%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,500.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. JMP Securities downgraded Sabra Health Care REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sabra Health Care REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.89.

About Sabra Health Care REIT

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in managing and investing in healthcare-related real estate properties. It focuses on the acquisition, financing and owning real estate property to be leased to third party tenants in the healthcare sector. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.