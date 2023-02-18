Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC cut its stake in Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 869,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 331,107 shares during the quarter. Kilroy Realty makes up approximately 2.7% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $36,608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KRC. Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in Kilroy Realty by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,743,000 after buying an additional 61,165 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 118,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,001,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,527,000. 89.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Kilroy Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.07.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $38.31 on Friday. Kilroy Realty Co. has a one year low of $37.15 and a one year high of $79.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Kilroy Realty’s payout ratio is currently 109.09%.

Kilroy Realty Corp. operates as a self-administered real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area, and Greater Seattle.

