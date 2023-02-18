Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,625,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PulteGroup by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after buying an additional 13,256 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 19.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 35,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 9.6% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after buying an additional 8,747 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 5.3% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 475,582 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,847,000 after acquiring an additional 24,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 11.4% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 20,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Trading Down 2.9 %

PHM stock opened at $54.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a PE ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average is $44.44. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $60.89.

PulteGroup Announces Dividend

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The construction company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.75. PulteGroup had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 5.77%.

Insider Transactions at PulteGroup

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 87,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 29,817 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.63, for a total value of $1,688,536.71. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,047.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brien P. O’meara sold 4,924 shares of PulteGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $295,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,038,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PulteGroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

PulteGroup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

See Also

