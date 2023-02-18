Waterfront Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,938,000. Vail Resorts makes up 1.0% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned 0.15% of Vail Resorts at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTN. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vail Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Vail Resorts by 10,133.3% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Vail Resorts by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 6,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $1,784,217.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,703,332.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.15% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Vail Resorts from $228.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Vail Resorts from $270.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.43.

Shares of MTN stock opened at $243.34 on Friday. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.91 and a 1-year high of $273.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $250.40 and its 200 day moving average is $237.31. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported ($3.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.17) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $279.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.07 million. Vail Resorts had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 13.32%. Research analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $1.91 dividend. This represents a $7.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.57%.

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

