Watsco (NYSE:WSO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The construction company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. Watsco had a return on equity of 25.17% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Watsco Stock Performance

NYSE:WSO opened at $323.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $274.88 and its 200-day moving average is $272.91. Watsco has a 52-week low of $220.68 and a 52-week high of $343.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.54. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.02 and a beta of 0.92.

Watsco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This is a positive change from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 13th. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 13.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,280 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Watsco during the 1st quarter worth about $229,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Watsco by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Watsco by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,121 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,997,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Watsco from $323.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Watsco from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Watsco in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Watsco from $284.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.50.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment and related parts. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning & heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

