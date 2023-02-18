WeedMD (CVE:WMD) Stock Price Down 1.8%

WeedMD Inc. (CVE:WMD – Get Rating) shares fell 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28. 271,436 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 766,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

WeedMD Trading Down 1.8 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of C$67.82 million and a P/E ratio of -0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.63, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 3.46.

About WeedMD

WeedMD Inc produces, distributes, and sells medical-grade cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis, cannabis plants and seeds, cannabis oil, edibles, extracts and topicals, and others, as well as cannabis flower products. The company sells its products directly to medical patients and strategic relationships across the seniors' market, as well as through supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart and six provincial distribution agencies under the Color Cannabis, Saturday, Starseed, and WeedMD brand names.

