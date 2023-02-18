Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Price Target to $45.00

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EXC. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Exelon in a report on Monday, October 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Exelon Price Performance

Shares of EXC opened at $43.05 on Wednesday. Exelon has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $50.71. The stock has a market cap of $42.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.78.

Exelon Increases Dividend

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Exelon had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 9.30%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.64%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon in the first quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 21.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 19,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Exelon by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,063,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,262,000 after purchasing an additional 12,105 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 8.8% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 77.9% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 380,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,117,000 after purchasing an additional 166,614 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Exelon

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

