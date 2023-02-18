Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Acquired by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $4,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 29,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 7,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 16,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WFC. Citigroup upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.09.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of WFC opened at $47.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.32. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $56.72.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $19.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.04 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 15.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.22%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage products and services, and consumer and commercial finance. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth & Investment Management.

