Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bankshares from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$11.49.

TSE:WDO opened at C$6.35 on Tuesday. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1-year low of C$6.00 and a 1-year high of C$16.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.22. The firm has a market cap of C$904.79 million and a PE ratio of 70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.89, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

In other news, Director Charles Main sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.60, for a total value of C$86,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at C$43,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of doré bars, as well as silver as a by-product. The company's properties include the Eagle River Complex that consists of the Eagle River Mine, the Mishi Mine, and the Eagle River Mill located in Wawa, Ontario; and the Kiena Mine Complex, which includes the Kiena Mine concession and Kiena Mill situated in Val-d'Or, Québec.

