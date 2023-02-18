Western Asset Management Company LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Western Asset Management Company LLC lowered its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Western Asset Management Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Western Asset Management Company LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 189.9% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 286.6% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $91.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $92.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.79. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $104.60.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

