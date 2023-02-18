Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.15-$5.55 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.70 billion-$9.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.69 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies also updated its FY23 guidance to $5.15 to $5.55 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WAB. Raymond James lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $87.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $107.33.

Get Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies alerts:

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of WAB stock opened at $105.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1 year low of $78.26 and a 1 year high of $107.11. The firm has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.47.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Increases Dividend

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.30. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.39%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,092,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 287,515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,389,000 after purchasing an additional 26,351 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

About Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies

(Get Rating)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the Freight and Transit segments. The Freight segment builds new locomotives, manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives, rebuilds freight locomotives, supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services, and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.