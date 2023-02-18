Westpark Capital Initiates Coverage on CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
CRWD has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $236.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $245.00 to $160.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $237.00 to $185.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $178.68.
CrowdStrike Stock Performance
NASDAQ CRWD opened at $114.25 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.38 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.70 and a 200-day moving average of $143.33.
Insider Activity at CrowdStrike
In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $126,868.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,301 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,478.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 7,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.90, for a total transaction of $822,848.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,186,082.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,252 shares of company stock worth $11,807,218 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.82% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,243,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,654,000 after buying an additional 171,258 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 19.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,695,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,597,916,000 after buying an additional 1,597,116 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 17.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,642,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,534,000 after buying an additional 693,499 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 1.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,257,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,722,000 after buying an additional 65,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in CrowdStrike by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,761,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,019,000 after buying an additional 1,440,905 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.05% of the company’s stock.
CrowdStrike Company Profile
CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity products and services to stop breaches. It offers cloud-delivered protection across endpoints, cloud workloads, identity and data, and threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management.
