WeWork (NYSE:WE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. WeWork’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

WeWork Trading Down 8.3 %

Shares of WE opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. WeWork has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.08.

Get WeWork alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on WE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WeWork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork

About WeWork

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in WeWork by 183.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 64,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 41,778 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in WeWork by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 109,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 44,277 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WeWork during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.