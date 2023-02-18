WeWork (NYSE:WE) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.19 EPS

WeWork (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $848.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.34 million. WeWork’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
WeWork Trading Down 8.3 %
Shares of WE opened at $1.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. WeWork has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $8.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently commented on WE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on WeWork in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on WeWork to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on WeWork in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WeWork currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On WeWork
About WeWork
WeWork Inc provides flexible workspace solutions to individuals and organizations worldwide. The company offers workstation, private office, and customized floor solutions; and various amenities and services, such as private phone booths, internet, high-speed business printers and copiers, mail and package handling, front desk services, off-peak building access, common areas, and daily enhanced cleaning solutions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on WeWork (WE)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/13 – 2/17
- Deere Stock Raises Outlook and is Ready to Power Higher
- DraftKings Crowning Achievement: Leverage
- Tesla Stock Comeback Is Picking Up Steam
- How Abbott Labs, AbbVie Could Profit on Seizure Drug Formula
Receive News & Ratings for WeWork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WeWork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.