Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Position Lessened by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 30,456 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $3,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 201,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,124,000 after buying an additional 23,908 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 347,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,924,000 after purchasing an additional 30,881 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 406,727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,616,000 after purchasing an additional 12,332 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth $57,920,000. 80.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of WY stock opened at $32.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73 and a beta of 1.47. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.36 and a one year high of $42.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Weyerhaeuser Cuts Dividend

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 21.08%. The business’s revenue was down 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 EPS. Analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.43.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $64,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 567,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,425,716. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Profile

(Get Rating)

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.