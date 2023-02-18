William Blair Comments on IQVIA Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst M. Smock expects that the medical research company will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.61 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for IQVIA’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.43 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.76 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.99 EPS.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.02. IQVIA had a return on equity of 31.88% and a net margin of 7.57%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. IQVIA’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA to $249.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $251.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.79.

NYSE IQV opened at $219.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. IQVIA has a 52-week low of $165.75 and a 52-week high of $254.94. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.54. The firm has a market cap of $40.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,190. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 4,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.61, for a total value of $1,003,062.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $445,128.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,053 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Knott David M Jr bought a new position in shares of IQVIA during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new position in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 86.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

