William Blair Comments on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA – Get Rating) (NYSE:RBA) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research report issued on Monday, February 13th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.30 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.31. The consensus estimate for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research upgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$67.90.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Stock Up 0.1 %

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Cuts Dividend

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$84.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.97, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$79.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$82.70. The company has a market cap of C$9.35 billion and a PE ratio of 22.74. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of C$62.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$94.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a $0.367 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.