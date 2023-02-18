Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) Given New $76.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $62.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on WGO. Citigroup raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Winnebago Industries from $60.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com raised Winnebago Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. MKM Partners raised their price target on Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.

NYSE:WGO opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.68. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $43.05 and a fifty-two week high of $70.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.85.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $952.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.59 million. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 32.66% and a net margin of 7.39%. Equities research analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 10th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is presently 10.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 71.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 622 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 180.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

