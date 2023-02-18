WOO Network Price Reaches $0.27 on Top Exchanges (WOO)

WOO Network (WOO) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 18th. During the last week, WOO Network has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. One WOO Network token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001079 BTC on popular exchanges. WOO Network has a total market cap of $435.40 million and approximately $53.11 million worth of WOO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About WOO Network

WOO Network launched on October 30th, 2020. WOO Network’s total supply is 2,250,658,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,640,935,831 tokens. WOO Network’s official Twitter account is @woonetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WOO Network is https://reddit.com/r/woo_x. The official message board for WOO Network is medium.com/woonetwork. The official website for WOO Network is woo.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “WOO Network, rebranded from Wootrade, features alpha-based market-making abilities via partnerships with the leading quantitative trading teams globally. This platform has achieved a self-reinforcing and mutually beneficial dynamic between traders, exchanges, market-makers and investors all tied together by the WOO token.”

