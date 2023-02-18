Wrapped Cardano (WADA) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $14.10 Billion

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 18th. In the last week, Wrapped Cardano has traded up 7.5% against the dollar. One Wrapped Cardano coin can now be bought for $0.41 or 0.00001648 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Cardano has a total market capitalization of $14.10 billion and approximately $38,553.17 worth of Wrapped Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Cardano Profile

Wrapped Cardano’s genesis date was September 1st, 2017. Wrapped Cardano’s total supply is 35,485,065,065 coins and its circulating supply is 34,646,692,633 coins. Wrapped Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano. The Reddit community for Wrapped Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. The official message board for Wrapped Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Cardano (WADA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Wrapped Cardano has a current supply of 35,485,065,064.783 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Cardano is 0.40348658 USD and is up 2.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $40,475.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.cardano.org.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Cardano directly using US dollars.

