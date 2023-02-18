Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) Shares Sold by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 469,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 234,344 shares during the period. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts were worth $6,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 56.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after buying an additional 21,532 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 98,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,899,000 after buying an additional 12,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 193,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Xenia Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XHR. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Monday, December 5th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Stock Down 1.2 %

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Announces Dividend

Shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $14.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.65 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a current ratio of 3.24. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $12.48 and a one year high of $20.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.09.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. Xenia Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is currently -1,999.00%.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the investment of luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts. It also owns a diversified portfolio of lodging properties operated by Marriott, Kimpton, Hyatt, Aston, Fairmong, and Loews. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenia Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.