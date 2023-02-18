XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Cut to $44.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on XPO. Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of XPO in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of XPO in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of XPO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of XPO from $81.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of XPO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.50.

XPO stock opened at $37.29 on Tuesday. XPO has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $46.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.08.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.16. XPO had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 41.62%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XPO. American Trust lifted its stake in XPO by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in XPO by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,706,775 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,399,000 after purchasing an additional 687,859 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in XPO in the 4th quarter worth $722,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in XPO by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 15,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in XPO by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 14,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services. It operates through the North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services segments. The North American LTL segment includes cross-border U.S. service to and from Mexico and Canada, as well as intra-Canada service. The Brokerage and Other Services segment is involved in last mile logistics for heavy goods sold through e-commerce, omnichannel retail, and direct-to-consumer channels.

