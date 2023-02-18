Zambesigold (ZGD) Tops One Day Volume of $88,372.01

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 4.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 18th. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 4% higher against the dollar. Zambesigold has a market capitalization of $46.63 million and $88,372.01 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for $0.42 or 0.00001699 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002170 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0648 or 0.00000263 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000327 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $105.51 or 0.00428456 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000102 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,988.93 or 0.28381729 BTC.

DogeCola (DOGECOLA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Zambesigold launched on May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za.

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zambesigold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

