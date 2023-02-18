Zambesigold (ZGD) Trading Up 6.4% Over Last Week

Zambesigold (ZGD) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 18th. One Zambesigold token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001746 BTC on exchanges. Zambesigold has a total market capitalization of $47.74 million and approximately $136,403.51 worth of Zambesigold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Zambesigold has traded 6.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zambesigold Token Profile

Zambesigold’s genesis date was May 11th, 2022. Zambesigold’s total supply is 177,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 111,000,000 tokens. The official website for Zambesigold is zambesigold.co.za. Zambesigold’s official Twitter account is @zgdtoken?t=lejewjxyyfwk79atzv_z5g&s=09 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zambesigold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zambesi Gold (Pty) Ltd is a mining company specialising in the acquisition and development of selected mining assets.Zambesi Gold signifies an agreement between the Zambesi Token and its investors that no fractional lending will take place. The number of tokens will be fixed, preventing inflation, therefore a token’s value will increase irrespective of the demand for the token or of the gold price. The amount of gold backing for each token adds a corresponding monthly increase.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zambesigold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zambesigold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zambesigold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

