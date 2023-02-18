Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ziff Davis (NASDAQ:ZD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.02-$6.54 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.35 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.44 billion. Ziff Davis also updated its FY23 guidance to $6.02-6.54 EPS.

Ziff Davis Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ziff Davis stock opened at $82.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.34. Ziff Davis has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $109.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ziff Davis from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ziff Davis in a report on Friday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Ziff Davis from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ziff Davis from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ziff Davis presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.80.

Institutional Trading of Ziff Davis

Ziff Davis Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Ziff Davis in the first quarter worth $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $100,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the first quarter valued at $153,000. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Ziff Davis during the fourth quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Ziff Davis by 11.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,930 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

Ziff Davis, Inc is a digital media and internet company. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media and Cybersecurity and Martech. The Digital Media segment consists of a portfolio of web properties and apps which include IGN, RetailMeNot, Mashable, PCMag, Humble Bundle,Speedtest, Offers, Black Friday, MedPageToday, Everyday Health, BabyCenter and What to Expect, among others.

