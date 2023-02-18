Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens Sells 719 Shares of Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of ZG opened at $44.96 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.53. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The company has a quick ratio of 12.09, a current ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,489,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,275,000 after acquiring an additional 343,693 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,032,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,438,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,183,000 after acquiring an additional 167,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 965,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,147,000 after acquiring an additional 52,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 806,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $23,097,000 after acquiring an additional 63,600 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

