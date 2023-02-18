Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark reissued their buy rating on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $52.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Zillow Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Shares of ZG stock opened at $44.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of -102.18 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.53. Zillow Group has a 12 month low of $26.21 and a 12 month high of $62.72. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total value of $157,456.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 3,799 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $132,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 65,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,280,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 71,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,011,010 in the last quarter. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 67.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,633 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $850,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,472 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,885,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 61.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,952,000 after buying an additional 23,230 shares in the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

