ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.11

ZTE Co. (OTCMKTS:ZTCOF – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.11 and traded as high as $2.63. ZTE shares last traded at $2.60, with a volume of 2,256 shares trading hands.
ZTE Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average is $2.12.
About ZTE
ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. It operates through the following segments: Carriers’ Network, Consumer Business, and Government and Corporate Business. The Carriers’ Network segment focuses on meeting carries’ requirements in network evolution with the provision of wireless access, wireline access, bearer systems, core networks, telecommunication software systems and services, and other innovative technologies and product solutions.
