1,370 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Acquired by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,370 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Generac in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Generac by 552.6% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 124 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Generac

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon acquired 2,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE GNRC opened at $126.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.29 and a 52-week high of $329.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.48. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.19.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Generac had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GNRC. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Generac from $98.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Truist Financial cut their price target on Generac from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $104.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.37.

About Generac

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

