1,603 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 80.7% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8,332.0% during the third quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,024,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,989,025 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 508.9% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 219.7% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QUAL opened at $121.84 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $118.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.29.

