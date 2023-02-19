16,920 Shares in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Acquired by Towle & Co

Towle & Co purchased a new position in shares of Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 16,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TX. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 2.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 18,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Ternium during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 5.4% during the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 15,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its stake in Ternium by 10.4% during the third quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 10.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 124,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,665. The firm has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ternium S.A. has a 52-week low of $26.01 and a 52-week high of $50.36.

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The basic materials company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 10.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Ternium S.A. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Grupo Santander lowered Ternium from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup started coverage on Ternium in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Ternium from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 11th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Ternium from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Ternium SA operates as a flat steel producer. The firm offers a broad range of steel products for customers active in the automotive, home appliances, HVAC, construction, capital goods, container, food and energy industries through its manufacturing facilities, service center and distribution networks, and advanced customer integration systems.

