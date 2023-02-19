170,000 Shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Bought by Altium Capital Management LP

Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,165,000. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.5% of Altium Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Altium Capital Management LP owned about 0.30% of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,364,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,411,000 after acquiring an additional 72,103 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,065,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,350,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,778 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,339,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,474,000 after acquiring an additional 243,202 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 556,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 35.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 489,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 128,529 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.89.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Shares of RYTM stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $29.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.88. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.04 and a 52 week high of $34.99.

In other Rhythm Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,598,167.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO William T. Roberts sold 959 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total transaction of $26,525.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,092.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 1,398 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.66, for a total value of $38,668.68. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,167.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,274 shares of company stock worth $172,045 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

