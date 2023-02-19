197,885 Shares in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Bought by Nishkama Capital LLC

Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 197,885 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,682,000. Twilio comprises 6.1% of Nishkama Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 61.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in Twilio by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 8,427 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Twilio by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 21,363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Twilio by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 18,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twilio by 149.0% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 4,462 shares during the last quarter. 78.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Twilio to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Twilio from $125.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $64.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $55.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.30.

Twilio Trading Down 6.3 %

Twilio Profile

NYSE TWLO opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.74 and a quick ratio of 5.74. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.00 and a 12-month high of $176.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.70.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

