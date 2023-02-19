21,369 Shares in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Purchased by FORA Capital LLC

FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 21,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,426,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.2% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 11,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.0% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 15,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 0.9% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 18,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.9% in the second quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Canadian Pacific Railway Price Performance

NYSE CP opened at $77.61 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $65.17 and a 12-month high of $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.02.

Canadian Pacific Railway Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1424 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 19.44%.

CP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Atb Cap Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$106.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail services. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.