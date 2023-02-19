2,323 Shares in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AptarGroup by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after buying an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in AptarGroup by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 122,797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,429,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

Shares of ATR stock opened at $116.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.56. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.23 and a fifty-two week high of $122.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.59, a PEG ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.63.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 7.20%. The firm had revenue of $795.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $775.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 1st. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATR. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on AptarGroup from $109.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, TheStreet raised AptarGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.83.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

