24,407 Shares in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Purchased by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TME. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $51,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter worth about $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 50.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 3,931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. 86 Research downgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Friday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a research note on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Benchmark raised Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tencent Music Entertainment Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

NYSE:TME opened at $8.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a PE ratio of 28.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a fifty-two week low of $2.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.29.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group is a holding company, which engages in the operation of an online music and audio entertainment platform. Its platform is composed of online music, online audio, online karaoke, music-centric live streaming, and online concert services. The company was founded on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Shenzhen, China.

