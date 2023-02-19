2,538 Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Purchased by Exos TFP Holdings LLC

Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,538 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $38,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Walmart from $149.00 to $157.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $163.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $163.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.25.

Insider Activity

Walmart Stock Up 1.5 %

In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, EVP Rachel L. Brand sold 4,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.66, for a total value of $731,152.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,042,867.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.03, for a total value of $625,756.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 243,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,834,670.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,141,602 shares of company stock worth $765,562,498. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $146.44 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $394.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.20, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.99.

Walmart announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.