287,976 Shares in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) Acquired by Water Island Capital LLC

Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 287,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,995,000. Water Island Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Shaw Communications as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SJR. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 84.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 57,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 26,258 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,125 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 1.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Shaw Communications by 9.5% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 12,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Shaw Communications by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 343,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,674,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on SJR. Desjardins cut Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. National Bank Financial cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Shaw Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank cut Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

Shaw Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $29.14 on Friday. Shaw Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.64 and a 52 week high of $31.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 12th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 13.57% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Shaw Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.074 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 78.07%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications, Inc engages in the provision of cable telecommunications and satellite video services. The company was founded by James Robert Shaw on December 9, 1966 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

