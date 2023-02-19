35,312 Shares in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Acquired by Dean Capital Management

Dean Capital Management acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 35,312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 10,658,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,173,924 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,200,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,408,000 after purchasing an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,984,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,476,000 after buying an additional 690,788 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,002,000 after buying an additional 109,494 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its holdings in shares of Mueller Water Products by 21.7% during the second quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,552,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,946,000 after buying an additional 455,722 shares in the last quarter. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $47,503.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 376,499 shares in the company, valued at $4,269,498.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 12,578 shares of Mueller Water Products stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $147,539.94. Following the transaction, the director now owns 115,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,199.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Tokarz sold 4,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total value of $47,503.26. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 376,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,269,498.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mueller Water Products Stock Up 1.9 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. TheStreet raised Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mueller Water Products from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.67.

NYSE MWA opened at $14.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.34. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $314.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.85 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 13.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is 47.06%.

Mueller Water Products Profile

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of products used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water. It operates through the Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions segments. The Water Flow Solutions segment includes iron gate valves, specialty valves, and service brass products.

Featured Articles

