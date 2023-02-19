36,904 Shares in Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA) Acquired by Linden Advisors LP

Linden Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 36,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Linden Advisors LP owned approximately 0.26% of Chenghe Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CHEA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Skaana Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Chenghe Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $360,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $470,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in Chenghe Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $500,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Chenghe Acquisition alerts:

Chenghe Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CHEA traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $10.43. 1,484 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,121. Chenghe Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.98 and a one year high of $10.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20.

About Chenghe Acquisition

Chenghe Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of financial technology or technology-enabled financial service companies, including artificial intelligence, big data, and cloud and blockchain-related initiatives in Asian markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chenghe Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:CHEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chenghe Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chenghe Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.