3M (NYSE:MMM) Shares Sold by Axa S.A.

Axa S.A. lessened its holdings in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 916,845 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 268,804 shares during the quarter. Axa S.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $101,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in 3M by 9,440.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in 3M by 55.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 490 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:MMM opened at $112.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. 3M has a 1-year low of $107.07 and a 1-year high of $154.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.75.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. 3M’s payout ratio is 59.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $124.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on 3M from $117.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.