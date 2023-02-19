40,871 Shares in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION) Bought by CenterBook Partners LP

CenterBook Partners LP bought a new position in CION Investment Co. (NYSE:CION – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,000. CenterBook Partners LP owned about 0.07% of CION Investment at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in CION Investment by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in CION Investment by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Heirloom Wealth Management grew its position in CION Investment by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Heirloom Wealth Management now owns 16,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 221.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in CION Investment by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CION opened at $11.02 on Friday. CION Investment Co. has a 52 week low of $7.83 and a 52 week high of $15.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $610.84 million, a PE ratio of 11.02 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.99.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This is a boost from CION Investment’s previous — dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 11.8%. CION Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 124.00%.

In other news, CFO Keith S. Franz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.01 per share, for a total transaction of $100,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 55,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $555,555. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired 12,000 shares of company stock worth $120,550 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CION Investment from $9.50 to $10.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

CION Investment Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in investments in senior secured loans, including unitranche loans, First Lien, second lien loans, long-term subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans; equity interests such as warrants or options; and corporate bonds; and other debt securities in middle-market companies.

