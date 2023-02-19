4,660 Shares in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Acquired by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 4,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WHR. Kensico Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $31,284,000. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool in the second quarter worth approximately $25,303,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 168.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 233,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,354,000 after buying an additional 146,700 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 21.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after buying an additional 134,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Whirlpool by 56.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 271,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,318,000 after buying an additional 98,086 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Price Performance

Shares of Whirlpool stock opened at $145.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a 200 day moving average of $148.41. Whirlpool Co. has a 52 week low of $124.43 and a 52 week high of $210.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a positive return on equity of 27.98% and a negative net margin of 7.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WHR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com lowered Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $144.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Whirlpool news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 1,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.20, for a total value of $225,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,384 shares in the company, valued at $350,924.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Whirlpool Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Articles

