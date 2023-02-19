5,054 Shares in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Acquired by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 1,179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,359 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 11,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

BATS:IDV opened at $28.57 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.23 and a 200-day moving average of $26.44. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

