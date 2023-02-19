52,763 Shares in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Purchased by Parkwood LLC

Parkwood LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 52,763 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,221,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,018,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 303,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.1% in the second quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 10,077 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Cryder Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,206,154 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $137,116,000 after purchasing an additional 96,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 242.7% in the third quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,391 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 8,067 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BABA. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $206.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. HSBC cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.80.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE BABA traded down $3.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,121,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,234,654. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $103.19 and a 200 day moving average of $89.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $264.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 250.03, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.61. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $58.01 and a twelve month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 17th. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $29.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.07 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 0.88% and a return on equity of 10.61%. Equities research analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

